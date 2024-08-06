Ford Mustang Mach-E, record-breaking autonomy | FP

Ford Mustang Mach-E enters the Guinness Book of World Records. An example of the electric SUV from the Blue Oval car manufacturer has in fact broken the record for distance travelled on a single charge: we are talking about 915 km covered in just over 24 hours with a fully charged battery. The successful attempt was organised on 27 July by a UK-based team sponsored by fleet management provider Webfleet.

Ford Mustang Mach-E, Autonomous Record

The previous record had been set in September last year by the autonomous division of the Chinese company Zeekr, which had completed a 907-kilometer journey in Hangzhou, China. But Ford Mustang Mach-E has managed to do one better: the new record was meticulously documented with independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS and battery level data from Webfleet, and was also recognised as the longest journey by an electric car on a single charge by Guinness World Records.

915 km on a single charge

The protagonist of the new record is a Mustang Mach-E in the version Premium Extended Rangechosen specifically for its more efficient single-motor powertrain and large 91 kWh battery: according to the data, it averaged 10 km per kWh during the trip, far exceeding the 6.1 km per kWh that the electric SUV is capable of according to the WLTP combined cycle. Interestingly, the car also traveled 33 kilometres after the battery reached 0% capacity.

Guinness World Records

The route taken to achieve the new world record was planned on public roads in Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire, and included a mix of different types of roads to emulate real-world driving conditions. The electric SUV at the wheel of the attempt was Kevin Booker and Sam Clarkewhich already hold a number of records in terms of fuel economy and efficiency of electric vehicles.