This Thursday, The Revolt had an unexpected guest, the actress Silvia Alonso, David Broncano’s girlfriend. The woman from Salamanca appeared on the stage of the La 1 program to explain the reason why she was there.

“Don’t take time from me that I don’t have. You know that an attempt was made here to record a Christmas special that could not be done due to Raphael’s health problem,” commented Alonso.

And he explained that “the guest who was after him was me, therefore, I went home and I couldn’t promote what I was going to promote.but nothing happens because Raphael is fine.”

Silvia Alonso and Broncano, in ‘The Revolt’. RTVE

The actress, looking at the camera, addressed the singer: “You probably don’t know who I am,” she said, laughing. “But I’m glad you’re okay and I send you a kiss“.

Then, the interpreter told Broncano to shut up, took him by the hand and sat him in the chair of the guests of the Spanish Television program: “Don’t treat me like a doll!” exclaimed the man from Jaen.

“I was in a press thing, but I ran away because today is the last program and if not, I couldn’t come back“Alonso commented as he went to Broncano’s table to take out the poster for his new movie.





“I have snuck in The Revolt to present No instructions“, admitted the actress while asking Guillo, the program’s director, to play the film’s trailer: “But what are you, the director of the program?”the presenter protested.

Alonso told him that he had a gift for him, but that he had left it in the dressing room, so, the public began to ask them to kissbut they didn’t: “There’s no time!” said the actress.

“Nothing more than This month I have fucked little and more than a hundred. “I love you!” exclaimed the interpreter, saying goodbye to the audience and leaving Broncano stunned.