A magnitude 4.9 earthquake on the open Richter scale it shook the Andean foothills this Friday and was felt with unusual intensity in the Chilean capital.

The earthquake occurred at 9:48 p.m. local time (01:41 GMT on Saturday), about 100 kilometers deep and with an epicenter 12 kilometers from the town of Los Andes, located about 80 kilometers west of Santiago de Chile, explained the Seismology Service of the University of Chile La shaking.

Although it caused no victims, it was also felt in the remote coastal region of Valparaíso and Viña del Mar, whose surroundings are also today the scene of a terrifying chain of forest fires, they informed EFE witnesses in both locations.

Chile is located in the southeastern area of ​​the Pacific Ring of Fire, the most seismic area in the world, and suffers hundreds of small telluric movements due to the subduction of the Nazca plate under the South American plate.

In 1960, the southern Chilean region of Valdivia suffered the most powerful earthquake recorded in modern times, measuring 9.6 on the open Richter scale, killing 1,655 people.

