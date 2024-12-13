The sudden death of a young 17-year-old footballer has shocked English football and British public opinion. Kaylen Dennis, 17, a Walthamstow Football Club player, collapsed unexpectedly in the middle of a match at the weekend. Despite the efforts of medical services to save his life, the young man died on Wednesday.

Dennis was the cousin of Sheffield United footballer Rhian Brewster, who dedicated the goal he scored against Millwall to him.

“It is a very hard moment for the family, but I played for him today. “I am very happy to say goodbye to him with a goal, this is for him,” commented the 24-year-old forward, a former Liverpool player, who was the most expensive signing in the history of Sheffield United.

Rhian Brewster celebrates her goal with a gesture for her deceased cousin L.V.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of one of our under-23 players, Kaylen Dennis, during a match over the weekend. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates and everyone who knew him,” writes his club, the modest Walthamstow Football Club.