A sporty SUV that perfectly embodies the brand’s DNA. Cupra Terramar was born to keep the promises made on its debut as a concept car, without straying too far from that car and bringing a new, even more daring design language to the road. It thus completes the range of the Spanish brand that has chosen Barcelona, ​​on the occasion of the 37th America’s Cup, for the world premiere debut of its new model. Today we are in the Catalan city to discover it in preview and so let’s take a look inside and outside the cockpit of the new Cupra Terramar.

Exterior design and dimensions

Let’s start with the name: it is a tribute to the historic Autodrom de Sitges-Terramar circuit, where the Cupra brand was born in 2018. The new SUV from the Spanish brand has well-marked distinctive features, with decidedly sporty proportions. Cupra Terramar is 4.51 meters long, has a height of 1.58 meters, a width of 1.86 meters and a wheelbase of 2.68 meters. The front is very expressive thanks to this shark front name, where the new light clusters with three triangles also stand out, a new light signature for the brand. LED Matrix front headlights with high-definition technology were chosen. Two lines frame the Cupra logo, making the hood even more muscular and better defining the proportions of the car. The functional lower part that replaces the classic grille also accentuates the sporty spirit. Moving on to the side view, the alloy wheels available in sizes from 18 to 20” stand out while at the rear we find the Cupra logo, illuminated as well as the Terramar lettering and a generous extractor that integrates perfectly with the design of the tail lightening it overall. Thanks to the possibility of sliding the rear seats, the load capacity can start from 602 liters. The color palette will include the Dark Void shades, inspired by the plasma color of the Cupra DarkRebel show car, Fjord Blue, Glacial White, Cosmos Blue, Timanfaya Gray, Midnight Black and Graphene Gray as well as two opaque colors Century Bronze Matt and Enceladus Gray Matt.

Sustainable Interiors

Thanks to a play of dynamic lights from the front and rear light clusters, you are welcomed into the passenger compartment where the spaces are oriented towards the driver to maximize the experience behind the wheel. The steering wheel is equipped with satellite buttons to control the main functions and sports paddles. The seats are enveloping and always sporty, already standard. A parametric 3D design embellishes the dashboard and the central tunnel that like a real backbone passes close to the functional elements. Always present are the copper details that characterize the frames of the air intakes and the door moldings, in addition to the Cupra logo integrated into the headrest. Great attention as always also to sustainability, with the use for example of Seaqual Yarn obtained from plastics recovered from beaches and seas but also the Dinamica fabric, obtained from 73% PET and recycled clothing.

Cupra Terramar Technology

At the center of the dashboard is the 12.9” touchscreen infotainment system with backlit cursor, improved App Bar and new widgets. Behind the steering wheel is the 10.25” virtual cockpit with the option of also having the Head-up Display that projects driving information in front of the driver’s line of sight. There is also a wireless charging station up to 15 W with refrigerated technology and the new 12-speaker Sennheiser Mobility audio system is optional. The equipment of safety and driving assistance systems is extensive, with Adaptive Cruise Control with predictive function (ACC), Travel Assist, Side and Exit Assist, Emergency Assist and the fatigue recognition system just to name a few. On Cupra Terramar there is also the innovative Pre-Crash system that prepares the car for a potential accident based on the vehicle dynamics and information from the front and rear radars.

Cupra Terramar Engines

As for the engines, the new Cupra Terramar will be offered with three different technologies and five engine options: from the TSI petrol to the Hybrid (mild-hybrid) variant up to the e-Hybrid, the PHEV. The purely endothermic version is offered with a 2.0 engine with two power levels, 204 HP and 265 HP for the Terramar VZ, both with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and 4Drive all-wheel drive. The mild-hybrid version is equipped with 48 Volt technology and uses a 1.5 petrol engine with 150 HP, the real novelty in terms of engines introduced by this model. Finally, the plug-in hybrid, available with 204 and 272 HP for the VZ. The 1.5 petrol in this case is combined with a 19.7 kWh battery that guarantees a full electric range of over 100 km. The battery can be recharged up to 50 kW with rapid and alternating current systems or wallboxes up to 11 kW. Cupra engineers have done a specific job of optimising the MQB EVO platform to adapt it to the dynamic driving characteristics that are a distinctive feature of the brand: the trim has been lowered by 10 mm compared to other applications, progressive steering has been implemented to increase control and agility as well as the DCC system for dynamic trim control with specific shock absorbers. Thanks to a specific camber of the front axle, Cupra Terramar also promises optimal grip when cornering at high speed. Optional are the six-piston Akebono brake calipers with larger perforated discs to also improve braking performance.

Price and Limited Edition for the America’s Cup

On the occasion of the world preview in Barcelona, ​​Cupra Terramar is also offered in the exclusive Limited edition Terramar America’s Cup, in only 1,337 units. The competition logo has been laser-printed on the central pillars, also repeated on the seat labels. There are 20” alloy wheels and the Encedalus Grey Matt lira. This version will be available with the VZ configuration for the 272 HP plug-in hybrid and the 265 HP petrol. The configurator for the new Cupra Terramar is officially open with the price starting from 42,250 euros for the mild-hybrid and going up to 59,550 euros for the 272 HP plug-in.