Cristina Seguí, this Wednesday, in the dock.

Cristina Seguí, a far-right activist and co-founder of Vox, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for distributing a video of two minors, victims of a group sexual assault in 2022 when they were 12 and 13 years old, in addition to paying 12,000 euros in civil liability to one of the girls and a fine of 10 euros for three months. The criminal court number 10 of Valencia has sentenced Seguí to commit crimes against moral integrity and the discovery and disclosure of secrets.

Seguí, who also represents one of the accused against the former vice-president of the Valencian Generalitat, Mónica Oltra, of Compromís, publicly stated that it was not rape, but that it had been consensual sex. Two of the four minors accused of the aforementioned gang rape were sentenced last April to three and four years of confinement, while the other two were sentenced to five years of supervised release after an agreement with the prosecution and the recognition of the facts.

According to the ruling, Seguí, who presents herself on her X account as the director of Cesarvidal.tv, published on May 19, 2022 on this network, formerly called Twitter, a video from the Instagram stories of one of the girls who was raped in Burjassot in which she appeared with two other friends, also minors, and in which a conversation between the three was recorded, with image and sound, with their faces covered by a filter. She spread it to her more than 200,000 followers with the following comment: “It’s all wrong, she’s not a 12-year-old girl, but 15 or 16, the sex was agreed upon and consensual and they did it to become famous on TV thanks to media outlets like you.”

“The text was written and distributed with the intention of publicly belittling and denigrating these minors, which it achieved,” such that one of the minors “saw the psychological situation suffered by the aforementioned sexual assault aggravated as a consequence of the video having been seen by third parties who were not in her circle of contacts on Twitter and without her knowledge or consent,” adds the ruling, to which this newspaper has had access.

In addition, Seguí attended the program State of alarm, to whom she gave the video to be reproduced and commented by her and her presenter under the title Debunking the false Burjassot herd, with Cristina SeguíThe video was removed from social media at the request of the State Data Protection Agency, and the links are now disabled. “As a result of the above, the minor suffers from post-traumatic stress aggravated by the dissemination of the video, she had to change school because she was recognised by many classmates and pointed out as the protagonist of the events referred to, and she is receiving psychological treatment,” states the sentence, which can be appealed before the Provincial Court within a period of 10 days.

