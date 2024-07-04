Radamel Falco García is already in Bogotá and joined the Millonarios training camp. This Thursday, the Tiger arrived from the United States and immediately met up with his new teammates.

According to the criteria of

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s match against River Plate, Falcao has already joined the team’s training camp, hoping to get his first minutes with the ambassador team against a rival that contributed greatly to the start of his career as a world figure.

The Tiger is already wearing blue

In publications through the club’s official accounts, all the details of Falcao’s arrival in Bogotá were revealed. El Tigre did not leave through the common door, but was escorted from the moment he got off the plane to go directly to the concentration hotel at 1 a.m.

There, he met with Alberto Gamero, the technical director of the blue team and his coaching staff. Upon his arrival, the player made statements in which he assured that he was eager for his new stage and to finally fulfill a dream that he had expressed on several occasions. “I’m very excited. It’s a big challenge for me, the fact of playing in my country which I’ve never done before and putting on the Millonarios shirt.”

Now, the club has published new photos in which the attacker can be seen alongside club figures such as Andrés Llinás and Mackalister Silva at a meal. “The most anticipated photos of all Latin America united” reads the post on Millonarios’ social media. This quickly delighted fans who filled the comments with good wishes for the team’s new player.