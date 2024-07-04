Star Comics has revealed the release date for volume 1 of the highly anticipated THE PERSON I LIKE IS NOT A BOY. The first volume of the manga of Sumiko Arai will be available for purchase in all comic book stores, bookstores and online stores starting from next July 9th at the price of €7.50.

THE EXPLOSIVE GIRLS’ LOVE ALL ROCK! HERE COMES THE PERSON I LIKE IS NOT A BOY

The award-winning Japanese webcomic that broke through on the web is preparing to conquer Italy too

Music should be listened to alone. In peace, without sharing it with anyone.

A rhythm that is yours alone. A territory that belongs only to you.

Or at least, I used to think so.

From the origins on X as a short story to the online serialization, up to the paperback release in Japan: that of THE PERSON I LIKE IS NOT A BOY It was an unstoppable climb to driving rhythm of rock musicwhich involved thousands of new fans at every step (a million on Author’s profile X), bewitched by the energy of the story and its unique graphic impact. Now, finally, the series Girls’ Love Of Sumiko Arai is preparing to debut in Italy as a new entry in the Queer necklace Of Star Comics.

Aya Osawa She is a very popular gyaru at school and has a great passion for rock music. For this reason, sometimes, on her way back from school she stops at a music store where she meets a boy who seems in every way her type: cool, mysterious and with excellent taste in music! Too bad it’s not a boy at all, but his classmate Mitsuki Koda. Aya wants to know more about her crush, while Mitsuki absolutely doesn’t want to be found out! A push and pull that leads to all kinds of situations, be they sweet, funny or romantic!

THE PERSON I LIKE IS NOT A BOY it immediately gets noticed for its extremely stylish lookwith the fluorescent green that “stain” the seabed as if they were works of street art. The wonderful and expressive character designs instantly communicate the emotions of the characters to the reader and are the secret ingredient that gives the story a potentially vast appeal. It is no coincidence that Sumiko Arai’s work, in addition to having achieved excellent results in terms of followers and saleshas also been awarded several prizes: Best “Web Manga” at “Next Manga Awards 2023”ranked second as manga of the year at “Kono Manga Ga Sugoi 2024” and ranked second as best manga of 2023 according to the famous Japanese magazine Da Vinci. Italian readers will be able to find THE PERSON I LIKE IS NOT A BOY in comic book store, bookshop and online store (or in digital format) starting from July 9thThe curious will also be able to discover the first pages of the story with the free online preview…to be read strictly while listening to the Rock playlist available on Spotifycreated in collaboration by the author and the Japanese publisher!

THE PERSON I LIKE IS NOT A BOY #1 (QUEER n. 93)

Sumiko Arai

15×21, paperback, colour, with dust jacket, pp. 104, €7.50

Release date: 07/09/2024 in comic shops, bookstores, online stores and in digital format.

ISBN 9788822648594

