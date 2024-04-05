Jerusalem (Union)

The Islamic Endowments Department in the city of Jerusalem reported that 120,000 worshipers performed the last Friday prayer of the month of Ramadan yesterday in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. The worshipers arrived at Al-Aqsa Mosque amid military measures tightened by Israeli forces, which obstructed the arrival of tens of thousands of people to the city. The Israeli army's actions at military checkpoints refuted its claims to grant Palestinians in the West Bank facilities during the holy month of Ramadan to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Those who were not allowed to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque were forced to perform Friday prayers at military checkpoints. This year, during the month of Ramadan, the Israeli authorities imposed additional restrictions on those entering, for security reasons, in light of escalating tensions between Palestinians and Israelis in Jerusalem and the West Bank against the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip.