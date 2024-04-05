It was one of the iconic images of the 1980s: that of Marta Chávarri without underwear published in the defunct Interviú magazine and which frustrated one of the most ambitious financial operations in the history of Spain. The journalist Mamen Mendizábal (Madrid, 48 years old) is in charge of the new season of 'Anatomía de…', the La Sexta program (premiering this Sunday at 9:30 p.m.) that reconstructs moments that have had a great impact on the society.

-They begin with the controversial nude of Marta Chávarri.

-I think we will all remember Marta Chávarri in Interviú with impact. We want to tell the story behind the story through a true crime narrative. Chávarri was the Marchioness of Cubas and was part of a very privileged group that was the 'beautiful people'. People from the late eighties who mixed socialism with aristocracy and intellectuals, and who interacted between Marbella and Madrid. In the middle of that broth, where there was talk of a lot of money, characters like Javier de la Rosa, Mario Conde, Alberto Cortina or Alberto Alcocer appeared. Marta was a victim of the power games of the most influential men of the time. The Interviú photo was hidden, it was saved and came to the fore because there were hidden interests.

-In 'Anatomy of' they remember stories from the recent past that many prefer not to remove because they look bad. Do you find guests who don't want to show their faces?

-I am a journalist and I try to follow the protagonists. There are many people willing to talk and tell the story; Others prefer to remain silent because they are not interested in knowing the truth or in resolving stories that have been left untold. In this program we try to learn about those less-told stories that surprise the viewer and complete the missing information. Sometimes we know only part of the facts.

-What are the topic selection criteria?

-At the beginning of the season we always have a list of about 20 songs that then remain more or less in the middle, which is the basis with which we work. There are stories that you think are going to come out, but the protagonists don't want to talk or there is no archive because they are very old. Our approach is always very ambitious and involves exploring the history of Spain over the last thirty years with a diversity of topics.

-They are also going to reconstruct the Madrid Arena tragedy.

-This summer we had that fire in Murcia and few things had changed in terms of the safety of public spaces. Madrid Arena is a concatenation of negligence on the part of the Administration. What should have been a party turns into a disaster that is no coincidence.

-In 'Lo de Évole' he said that with 11-M politics was questioned with different eyes. Aren't you fed up with the fact that some continue to fuel conspiracy theories two decades later?

-It seems important to me to put the truth on the table and not let, no matter how many years pass, false conspiracy theories, stories that have been crushed, grow bigger. Putting the truth first is a very healthy exercise for our democracy and also for our journalism. That day I became older. I discovered that a Government, two days before the elections, used a State lie to make its party win. As journalists, not trusting what they tell us is always good for us. Don't trust the official version… you have to question everything and give the information a third grade. Questioning is part of our permanent work.

-Do you miss daily information with so much political compulsion?

-In Spain there is always a lot of political compulsion. If I had to miss one job or another due to the tension in politics, that would not allow me to make decisions. It's very difficult to miss something you've been around for so long. And I've been stuck to a daily format, like 'Better Late', for ten years, but I've been working for more than 25 years now. I am happy with 'Anatomy' and working with other rhythms and processes.