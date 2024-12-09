The Emergency Assistance Center 112 of the Government of Cantabria has coordinated this Sunday a total of 49 incidents derived from 167 calls related to the storm of wind, rain and snow that is hitting the region.

Specifically, emergency services have coordinated 24 incidents caused by wind, 22 due to rain, 26 due to snow and only one due to coastal incidentsin which the rescue of a 30-year-old surfer from Madrid, who had gotten stuck on the rocks in Punta Ballota, in Suances, was necessary.

In total, since this Saturday when the storm began, 112 has received 365 calls and resolved 125 files, as reported by the Executive.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) maintains the orange warning (significant risk) on the Cantabrian coast for this Monday due to adverse coastal phenomena until 4:00 a.m. this morning, due to waves of up to 6 meters.

After that hour, the level will drop to yellow (risk) until noon due to combined North or Northwest seas of 4 to 5 m.

Also until noon this Monday, the yellow warning for rain will be activated in Liébana, Cantabria del Ebro, the center of the region and the Villaverde valley, where an accumulated rainfall of 40 liters per square meter is expected in 12 hours.

Likewise, these same areas will be on yellow alert for snow until 11:59 p.m. due to accumulations of 5 centimeters in 24 hours at an elevation of 1,000-1,200 m.