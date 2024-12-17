Instagram now allows you to schedule direct messages. The feature has begun to roll out globally and is currently only available on the iOS and Android versions of the platform. This launch positions the social network as a more versatile competitor in the field of digital messaging.

The new feature offers the possibility of writing a message and defining an exact date and time for its sending. Only supports text notes and emojis. Lacks support for multimedia content, stickers and elements in GIF format. The Instagram product team ensures that the recipient will have no way of identifying that the post It was scheduled. “Only you can see the message until it is published on the chat selected, at the time you have chosen,” he explains.

How to schedule a direct message on Instagram

The option to schedule shipments is activated by default. To use it, just open a conversation, write the desired text and hold down the “Send” button. A pop-up menu will be displayed where you can select the delivery day and time. The social network clarifies that the time zone used corresponds to the settings of the sender’s device, not that of the receiver. Messages can only be scheduled a maximum of 29 days in advance.

A will appear banner notification at the bottom of the chat indicating how many messages are pending for that recipient. When accessing this section, a list will be displayed with all the programmed texts. Users can press and hold each message to open a list of alternatives that allow them to advance sending, copy the content or delete it.

Meta, which owns Instagram, has been updating messaging tools to offer a more efficient and personalized experience. In recent weeks, it introduced a feature that allows real-time location sharing via direct messages. It also activated a feature to assign nicknames to contacts within conversations. For content creators, it launched a management panel that makes it easy to sort and filter conversations based on various criteria, such as the number of followers, verified accounts, and business profiles.

The ability to schedule direct messages on Instagram has been well received. Despite this, it is striking that the company led by Mark Zuckerberg has not implemented this resource in WhatsApp, its app instant messaging. This latter service has a user base of more than 2 billion people around the world who depend on third-party solutions to schedule shipments.