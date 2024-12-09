Rossy de Palma is the protagonist of the new chapter of Stretching the gumnow available from this Sunday. In it, the actress, who talks about many things about her profession, cinema, and her life, has stopped at one extreme that has to do with her physique.

Specifically, about the criticism he received for him. “I don’t feel like a champion of anything, but I love that now slightly peculiar faces don’t have to go through what I went through.“, introduces the interpreter, before denouncing the criticism and comments she received for it.

“I see myself when I was young and I was very cute, I don’t know why they saw me as ugly“, he complains. “It’s true that some people were bothered by my nose, but it was their problem. I said that I was not going to change something that bothered others, but not me. They blamed me for something I had not chosen. That opened up a very interesting world for me psychologically and sociologically, because while they didn’t see beyond my nose I was investigating what that person was like,” he says.

Regarding the comments towards his nose, remember. “That happens to me at school. I used to say: ‘When I leave school I’ll avoid all these fools, but we never leave school.’ We live in an eternal school“, he assures.

In addition, he launches a final reflection on the topic. “I love that it has opened up to all types of morphologies, We haven’t gotten to where we want, but we have evolved“, he congratulates.