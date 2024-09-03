Last Monday, September 2ndYulissa was beaten to death allegedly by her boyfriend in the town of El Cerro de Nanchital, in the municipality of Las Choapas, in Veracruz.

Yulissa was 27 years old and was the mother of a two-year-old girl. Her light went out on Monday morning after arguing with her boyfriend, Alex “N”, who in a moment of anger beat the young woman to death.

According to testimonies collected by the authorities, they claim that Alex “N” was under the influence of alcohol and other substances when he brutally attacked Yulissa.

Yulissa was hit mainly in the head, causing serious injuries that led to her death at the scene of the attack. After committing the crime, Alex “N” fled the scene.

Elements of the Ministerial Police and personnel from Forensic Services promptly arrived at the scene to begin the corresponding proceedings.

Despite efforts to locate the alleged murderer, his whereabouts remain unknown.

In response, Yulissa’s family and friends are demanding justice from the authorities and that the person responsible be held accountable to the full extent of the law.