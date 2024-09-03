Constantly, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) publishes on its official website information about the seizures it carries out at each port of entry to the country, boasting of the good actions of its agents to prevent the entry of illegal substances.

But beyond that, it also addresses useful data for those citizens who carry out procedures related to the CBP, such as, for example, Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP)for its acronym in English). The entity revealed that Conducts interviews on the first Monday of every month.

It will be at 9:00 PM on those days and appointment slots will be published by the agency itself. This is good news for applicants approved by Global Entry, since they are now will have greater availability to schedule interviews in person at the enrollment centers, through their TTP panel.

In addition, CBP advises applicants to continue to make use of the registration upon arrival optionwhich the organization itself considers to be the most efficient method for completing the interview process required for membership, which is available at a total of 65 airports.

The agency processes thousands of migrants daily at ports of entry along the borders. Photo:iStock Share

What are CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs?

According to CBP itself, the Trusted Traveler Programs They represent an effort by the organization to better serve the traveling public and improve transparency in that regard, by publishing those interview spaces that are of interest to many people in the United States.

They also assure that they “support CBP’s mission of protecting U.S. borders while facilitating legal travel and trade,” as well as “allow pre-approved, low-risk travelers to avoid entry screening lines traditional CBP procedures and receive expedited processing upon entry” into the country.