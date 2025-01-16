There is no need to explain what the croquettes nor that they are one of the most distinctive recipes of Spanish gastronomy. Crunchy and at the same time creamy, this delicacy cannot be missing from the menu of any bar or restaurant. And although January 16 is International Croquette Day, any time is good to enjoy this snack. Of course, can we presume that they are really ours? who invented this recipe? Since when have they been part of our tables? Do we really have to thank our grandmothers?

The first thing we should know, and which already gives us a clue about his nationality, is the origin of his name. Croquette derives from the word ‘croquette’ from the French verb croquer, which means to crunch, as it refers to the crunch that sounds when eating them. Therefore, it could be said that croquettes are called ‘crispy’.

A delicacy of kings

Although today, there are still those who defend that croquettes are an invention of Spanish cuisine, the reality is very different. A few decades ago it was demonstrated that they are originally from Francesince it was in 1691 when they appeared named for the first time in a recipe book ‘Le cuisiner roial et bourgeois’ by François Massialot. However, it is not known for sure if he only collected the recipe or was the one who created them.

Around the croquettes there are numerous stories with different dates and hypotheses. The most widespread idea points to the personal chef of King Louis XIX, Louis de Bechamel. However, it was not the year 1817 when the French chef Antoine Cámere, known as ‘the chef of kings’, served croquettes at dinner for the Archduke of Russia. It is said that this was the one who had the idea of ​​making small balls of béchamel wrapped in breadcrumbs.

| Source: Istock

From the court to the Spanish table

They did not arrive in Spain until the end of the 19th century, although if there is one thing that must be recognized, it is that this was where they really became popular in other places such as the Netherlands or Sicily. Furthermore, ham and stew croquettes are Spanish ideas. In the midst of the famine caused by the Civil War of 1936, the utilization kitchen. It was at this time, when leftover stews and broth began to be added to the bechamel, to provide more nutrients.

So yes, although today they are strongly associated with Spanish cuisine, the truth is that the original croquettes have roots in the French monarchy.

| Source: Istock