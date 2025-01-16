Sofía Vergara (52 years old) and Lewis Hamilton (40 years old) could have something more than a friendship. This is reported by the ‘TMZ’ portal, which revealed photographs of the two eating together at a restaurant in New York. Although they were not completely alone, since they were accompanied by friends, the American media has described the moment as a “seductive date.”

Some witnesses claimed that the ‘Modern Family’ actress was so entertained by the conversation that it lasted at least two hourswho barely touched his food. Meanwhile, they revealed that Lewis was so comfortable that he could not hide his happiness. Both were photographed side by side in snapshots that show their complicity. The portal also stated that during the meal, “they exchanged flirting looks and playful gestures.

At the end of lunch, the stars remained at the door of the restaurant where they continued talking. «Sofía and Lewis are smiling from ear to ear and seem absolutely in love», points out the media. Finally the Colombian got into a black SUV and left the place.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that an actress has been related to a man, after her divorce from Joe Manganiello (48 years old) in 2023. During 2024, she was dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, however, At the beginning of January he spoke about his single status.









Sofia’s love history

Throughout her life, the protagonist of ‘Griselda’ has experienced several failed romances. In the 90s, she was married to her school boyfriend, Joe González, with whom she had her son Manolo. After her first divorce, she began a relationship with businessman Nick Loeb, from whom she finally separated in 2014.

A year later, in 2015, she married actor Joe Manganiello, establishing themselves as one of the most stable couples in Hollywood, but eight later, the marriage came to an end. «My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; “He wanted to have children and I didn’t want to be an old mother,” declared the actress in an interview with ‘El País’, reasons that were denied by the American, who assured that their separation was due to “two people becoming estranged.”

The love life of Lewis Hamilton

For his part, since his breakup with Nicole Scherzinger in 2015, the Formula 1 driver has been linked to various well-known faces from Hollywood, music and the world of fashion, including Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bárbara Palvin.

However, the strongest rumor was with Shakira, who moved to Miami after her controversial divorce with Gerard Piqué. The two were seen together on more than one occasion, sharing meals and yacht rides last summer.

So far neither Sofia nor Lewis have given statements about the images published in ‘TMZ’, nor have they spoken about the nature of their relationship, which has caused rumors of a possible romance to continue growing. Could this be Hollywood’s new romance?