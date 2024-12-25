This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Thursday, December 26, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Today the influence of Saturn will make you feel overwhelmed by some problems or concerns, whether at work or in your intimate life. However, after a somewhat difficult morning there will come an afternoon with better feelings or you will simply see things differently. This will be a day that will gradually get better.

Taurus

This is going to be one of those days that even if everything is going well, however, you tend to see everything black or to get into a loop of many stresses and worries, the vast majority of them related to work or the financial situation. But that will only be a product of your tendency to pessimism and will soon be solved.

Gemini

Life will do you justice these days, but not only with a happy and exciting Christmas, but because you will also have excellent prospects for work or finances, which will become a reality in the coming weeks. You are in a great moment that will get better at the beginning of this new year.

Cancer

At many moments you will feel misunderstood or you will think that you are not given the attention you deserve, but the best way for all that to change is not to suffer and feel like a victim of destiny, but rather to fight and show your loved ones, and also to yourself, everything you are worth in reality.

Leo

Mars transits your sign, but if you don’t control yourself or are more rational, this planet could do you more harm than good. It is a mistake to try to impose yourself on difficulties by force, or to demand that you be given your place, when you could achieve this in a more peaceful way, although a little more slowly.

Virgo

You are facing a pleasant day thanks to the excellent influences of the Sun and Jupiter, which will bring you moderate luck and will clear your paths, both in work and social life as well as in your intimate life. This Christmas will bring you some important experiences and events related to love.

Pound

Thanks to some magnificent transits, Jupiter and Venus will bring you their best influences, which will not only bring you luck or make things easier for you, but will also bring you important well-being or inner harmony. Favorable changes that would affect your love life or your most intimate dreams.

Scorpio

A very high position of Mars will make you feel like a winner, and in fact it will be that way because you will be able to achieve important success, whether in your work or personal life, or something that will affect both areas at the same time. You are facing a very positive day, especially for worldly and financial matters.

Sagittarius

You often like to challenge yourself or choose the most difficult path, especially in work and worldly affairs, this is due to the great faith you have in yourself. Anyway, you’re probably going to have a bit of a tough day today, or maybe it feels that way to you, but you’ll feel excited about the competitiveness.

Capricorn

Thanks to the excellent influence of the Sun, you are in a good time to get going and to fight to make your dreams come true or show others everything you are capable of, especially in everything related to work. . Take the initiative, don’t wait to see what others do.

Aquarium

Many times you feel like you are locked in a prison, but this is because you want to go faster than you really can or is convenient for you. That is a dilemma you will have to face today. Everything you can become or achieve clearly appears before your eyes, but you must go slowly.

Pisces

Today the tendencies towards joy, hope or optimism, which were already marked yesterday, will continue. Destiny will reward, in one way or another, the efforts and fatigue that you constantly have to protect or help other people, and will put in your path the person you need to help you. Day rich in moments of joy.