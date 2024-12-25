Five people have been injured after a kamikaze driver has traveled in the opposite direction along AP-46, colliding with four vehicles. The events took place around 1:30 p.m., at kilometer 5+500.

Emergencies 112 has received more than twenty notices. The Civil Guard troops transported to the scene have also requested medical assistance for a 32-year-old man, who has fallen from a railway bridge, which has caused his death. At the moment it is unknown if it is related to the events and it is being investigated if this could be the driver that has caused chaos, although at the moment no further details have emerged.

Among the injured were two men, 46 and 60 years old; a 40-year-old woman and two minors, aged six and nine, treated at the scene. As a result of what happened, services from the Civil Traffic Guard, Firefighters, the Colmenar and Antequera Consortium (Málaga), health services and road maintenance have been activated.