This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Saturday, December 28, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

The weekend may seem a little tense or stressful, due to the adverse influence of Mars. Above all, it is important that you be careful with the more angry or explosive side of your temperament, and the risk of tensions or fights, whether with your partner or family, over very minor issues.

Taurus

A lucky weekend awaits you, from the point of view of feelings and personal satisfactions. You are going to get very positive surprises that you didn’t expect, and perhaps some dream from the past that you had already given up as lost will come true. Possible tensions or fights with your partner or family.

Gemini

This weekend is going to be, for you, an ideal time to do one of the things that you like the most and that stimulates you: travel and look for new things, break the monotony and get out of environments that, in many moments, come to be overwhelming for you. It will be an ideal moment for you to feel free and fulfilled.

Cancer

In recent times, your sensitivity is on edge and, more frequently than usual, you tend to fall into negative emotional states, sometimes due to things of very little importance, and even other times due to the tricks that your imagination plays on you. . This weekend you are going to have some of these states.

Leo

This weekend, which begins today, some very happy moments await you with your loved ones, but an adverse influence from Mars could bring out your most aggressive or tyrannical side, prompting you to have some tensions or disagreements with your partner. or closest relatives. Be careful.

Virgo

This weekend you will find yourself more nervous or restless than usual, even, on some occasions, more aggressive or demanding, all due to some adverse planetary influences. You will often feel very overwhelmed or even blocked by temporary and hardly important problems or inconveniences.

Pound

This weekend the planetary influences will not be too positive and that will generate a tendency in you to worry about some issues that until now had not worried you, or to have sudden tensions or conflicts with your partner or your most beloved family and friends. Concern about money and expenses.

Scorpio

Mars, your ruling planet, will be powerful this weekend, although its influence will be rather tense or adverse. This, on the one hand, will give you more prominence and a tendency for everything to turn out the way you want. Although, on the other hand, you may have some tensions or conflicts with the people you love the most.

Sagittarius

A weekend of great activity awaits you and in which you will often take the initiative. Very favorable for sports and all kinds of adventures in nature. However, you should be careful with injuries or accidents, or some other type of mishap, such as your car breaking down on the road.

Capricorn

In the eyes of others you enjoy a great moment and you get, step by step, the things you most want and need, even around you there are people who envy you. However, your inner reality is not always like this, and this weekend you will be at high risk of falling into negative or self-destructive emotions.

Aquarium

Although the astral influences will not be too good, however, this weekend you will have a highly positive surprise that will fill you with happiness. Sometimes you have to fight like a titan to get something, and other times things come to you without you having to do anything, as will happen to you now.

Pisces

You are facing a somewhat difficult weekend, in which many astral influences tend to be negative, and in your case you are going to encounter some discomfort related to your love life or family environment. If an argument breaks out between your loved ones, you should do everything you can to diffuse it or avoid getting into it.