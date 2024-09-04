Mikhail Shufutinsky admitted that he carried a hammer with him for safety

Singer Mikhail Shufutinsky said that in the past he carried a gun for safety. The artist said this told on the YouTube show “Question Point Blank”.

“I carried a gun in different years. I spent some time in Magadan, playing in a restaurant there, which was on the threshold of a park. It was very easy to walk through the park and get hit, they could knock you down, but a hammer did not raise any questions from law enforcement officers,” the performer admitted.

Shufutinsky also said that he forbade his driver from carrying a gun because he simply “doesn’t see the point in it.”

