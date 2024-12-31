This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

The first day of the year is going to start very well for you, and things will happen the way you want. However, there is a risk that it may not end as well as it started. The Moon will be in a bad position and will give you a tendency to indulge in negative emotions or conflicts with loved ones.

Taurus

The new year will begin for you with the same harmonious astral positions with which you said goodbye to the previous year, you will have a pleasant, pleasant or happy day, although towards the afternoon, or perhaps the end of the day, you will feel somewhat more nervous or restless. But, one way or another, you will enter the new year on a very good footing.

Gemini

You undoubtedly play with an advantage, thanks to the magnificent influence of Jupiter, which will not only make you have an excellent entry into the new year, but will also increase the chances that this year will be very lucky for you. For now, today you will have a very fortunate day, in what you expect and what you do not expect.

Cancer

If yesterday you were able to enjoy a day with more hope and optimism, however, today you will not be able to have a very good start to the year, but it is not because it is going to go badly for you, but simply because things are not going to work out. the way you expected or had planned. However, the year will be very good for you.

Leo

The first day of the new year is going to be more unstable and will bring you more surprises. It’s a good day, although not in the ways you expected. If you want to feel good, let destiny act, do not make rigid plans, be prepared for any change, because it is going to be a very unpredictable day with unexpected reunions.

Virgo

You are going to have a more pleasant, pleasant or happy start to the year than you expect, although it will be more emotional than material reasons, you will simply feel good and free from all the large number of fears or worries that always tend to overwhelm you. Plus, family will give you great unexpected joy.

Pound

The large number of planets that, at this moment, are sending you their most beneficial influences, will push you to have an optimistic start to the year and with one or more dreams fulfilled, so that this will be one of the best signs of this day. . You will see the new year with excellent perspectives, which will be realized.

Scorpio

You ended the year with excellent intuitions about what is to come and with a feeling that something very good will come into your life very soon. However, today you will begin the new year in a not very good mood, due, above all, to a disappointment related to love or the family environment.

Sagittarius

Impatience, hyperactivity and nervousness will preside over both the exit of the old year and the entry into the new, without this meaning that they will be bad days. A great concern stirs within you, but you should be careful with the risk of tension or clashes with your family or your partner. Relax.

Capricorn

The new year will begin for you with a happier or more harmonious day than the previous one had ended, especially because love or intimate life will give you a surprise that is as positive and happy as it is totally unexpected, and that would be the appetizer. of a year that comes with excellent promises for you. You will regain optimism.

Aquarium

You should think more about yourself and not so much about others, because you pour yourself into those you love the most and, however, they often do not thank you or they do not do the same for you, generating great pain inside you. And this new year is going to be accompanied by an experience of this type. Help only those who deserve it.

Pisces

This will be one of the happiest signs throughout today, since the entry into the new year will be accompanied by a very happy experience in the field of feelings, whether in love, family or children; but also of manifestations of a spiritual nature that will show you the most correct path you should follow.