Our ideas about the colors of the planets Neptune and Uranus appear to be incorrect. Images from a space mission in the 1980s suggested that Neptune was a rich blue color and Uranus was pale green-blue. But those earlier photos of Neptune had been digitally edited, according to research by British astronomers. Actually, the two frost giants are both pretty much the same shade of teal.
