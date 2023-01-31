Young man in Spain stabbed his mother-in-law because his girlfriend asked him to; is unimputable

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The incident would have occurred when the mother took her daughter’s cell phone.
The minor is 13 years old and, according to Spanish law, cannot be prosecuted by justice.
The case of a 13-year-old teenager who stabbed his girlfriend’s mother repeatedlyon January 26, shocked the inhabitants of the district of Carabanchel, in Spain.
That day a call came to the emergency line reporting a 40-year-old woman who had been stabbed, it was the victim’s neighbor who reported the incident to the authorities.
While the medical care teams went to attend to the woman, who had stab wounds in the back, lips and one ear -according to information from the Spanish media ‘ABC’- the National and Municipal Police of the Carabanchel district began the research.
The first hypotheses pointed out as direct and indirect alleged aggressors the victim’s son-in-law and the 12-year-old daughter, who are unimputable. Why?
The case was transferred to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and it determined that the minors involved cannot be prosecuted by justice because they have not reached 14 years of age old.
“They cannot be arrested, nor put in a dungeon, nor take photos for a police file at official headquarters. The only thing the authorities can do is file them and transfer them to their parents and inform them of what has happened,” the newspaper ‘El Español’ reported.
The media agency ‘Europa Press’ reported that the incident would have occurred when the mother took her daughter’s cell phone. The minor, angry, would have asked her boyfriend to attack her mother with the sharp weapon.
