In recent days it was reported that Xbox is sending codes to players to receive Forza Horizon 4 for free. This installment of his beloved racing game series will soon disappear from digital stores due to licensing issues. Some lucky ones will be able to have it forever even after this happens.

If you are interested in this gift, you should know that Xbox does not give it away at random. To receive it you must have enjoyed Forza Horizon 4 through Game Pass and also having purchased one of its DLCThis way they want to make sure that you don’t lose what you’ve already invested.

If you wanted to be a little clever and buy a DLC now to get the full game, you won’t be able to do so. Since a few days ago, Playground Games completely stopped selling these. They probably already knew that some people would want to take advantage and they anticipated the move.

Source: Playground Games

If you were one of the faithful who gave their trust to Forza Horizon 4 through Xbox Game Pass and you purchased any DLC Be sure to check the messages on your consoleIt is through this medium that the company sends the codes so that you have this game forever.

What did critics say about this Xbox exclusive at the time?

Forza Horizon 4 was released in 2018 on Xbox One and PC. At the time it was highly praised by critics due to its open world and the amount of content. Over time, it also became a more robust experience thanks to the introduction of ‘seasons’ that added more game modes.

Another of the most mentioned positive points was its addition of weather changes while running. These made no race feel the same, which boosted replayability even further. Due to its great reception by fans and critics, it won many awards that year in the categories related to sports games. Did you get to play it?

