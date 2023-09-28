Rovanperä and Toyota champions?

Becoming WRC world champion for the second time in a row in his career on his 23rd birthday, scheduled for Sunday 1 October: this is the main objective in the mind of Kalle Rovanperäwho will try to accomplish the feat of finishing the fight for the world championship three rounds to go of the championship, in Chiletogether with his co-pilot Jonne Halttunen and your team. Even in this case, in fact, the Toyota has the serious possibility of being mathematically crowned Constructors’ champion, this time for the third consecutive time, synonymous with the fourth in its history and the fifth as regards the drivers’ title.

How to get there

The last Acropolis Rally allowed Harri’s son of art to conquer his third victory of the season after Portugal and Estonia, in a championship where he was unable to realize his dream of success in his home round in Finland due to a retirement. Except for this episode, Rovanperä has always finished in the points, obtaining three podiums in Monaco, Sardinia and Kenya. Following the last test in Greece, the Toyota driver is now in command of the general classification 200 points, 33 more of his direct pursuer and teammate Elfyn Evans. Furthermore, the Finn boasts a double gap on the Hyundai Thierry Neuvillelate 66 lengths. In the title fight, he is still mathematically in the fight too Ött Tänakwhose hopes of a comeback are however reduced to a minimum given the 81 points of late.

The conditions for winning the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles

The Chile Rally, the last of this championship to take place on dirt, could therefore prove decisive for both championships, but under certain conditions. Two simple calculations on the calculator, but difficult to solve ‘on the track’: as far as Rovanperä is concerned, the latter will have to leave the El Ponen Power Stage with an advantage of at least 27 points over Evans, and at the same time he must not lose more than 6 points from Neuville and 21 from Tänak. For Toyota, however, 13 points or more from Hyundai will be enough to be able to present itself in Central Europe and Japan with complete peace of mind.