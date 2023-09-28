BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released the launch trailer for MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE, available worldwide starting today. As previously mentioned, the title is available for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and, starting tomorrow, also up PC. The software house also announced that until next October 25th it will be possible to receive daily rewards simply by logging into the game.

We leave you with the launch trailer for MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE below which you can find further details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE – Launch Trailer

MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE, THE FREE-TO-PLAY ONLINE MULTIPLAYER GAME, IS AVAILABLE Bandai Namco Europe is happy to announce the release of MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLEthe adrenaline-filled free-to-play battle royale game based on the My Hero Academia universe, available today for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and on PC tomorrow, September 29th. For the trailer: https://youtu.be/KgYEyv-jqgI Choosing from 18 famous heroes and villains, 24 players will form teams of 3 and fight with their Quirks until only one remains on the playing field. The arena will shrink as time passes: fans will have to act quickly, move continuously, defend themselves or charge headlong to survive; They will also be able to gain an advantage in every game thanks to the following features: Skill Cards are scattered around the map and players can use them to become stronger by improving their Quirks

Acting like a villain or hero to civilians in need can grant powerful items to tip the scales towards your team

By using Revival cards found in the arena and reviving teammates you can surprise opposing teams who think a team has been defeated Players can also look forward to new content that will be introduced regularly throughout the season, including: New playable characters to choose from to create new combinations

New Battle Passes with exclusive costumes and rewards

Events to participate in to get costumes, emotes, new dialogue and much more To celebrate the game’s launch, players who log in daily will receive rewards until October 25, 2023. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official site: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bandainamcoit

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe