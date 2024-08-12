The takeover bid is already being felt FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup which will be played in Colombia from August 31 to September 22 and will be played in three cities: Bogota, Cali and Medellin.

Before the start of the Youth World Cup, a tournament in which giants such as Argentina, Spain, the United States, France, Canada, Brazil, among others, will play, the Colombian Football Federation and the Ministry of Sports made a multi-million dollar contract.

Linda Caicedo. Photo:FCF PRESS

The two entities joined forces to support the organization and implementation of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia and signed an agreement worth 6.995 billion pesos to facilitate land and air transportation, food, logistics and other services for the 24 teams qualified for the world championship that our country is preparing.

The Sports Positioning and Leadership Department The ministry approved funds for items such as land and air transportation, lodging and food, logistics, services, supplies, technology, sports equipment, clothing and health supplies.

Ramon Jesurun, president of the FCF. Photo:THE TIME

During the execution of the contract, an operational committee will be formed, composed of qualified personnel from both entities, whose purpose is to be the consultation body for the correct and efficient execution of resources.

Regarding the contract, Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation, highlighted that “we are proud and grateful to sign this alliance with the Ministry of Sport, a key ally in the promotion of association football and sport in Colombia. This support strengthens our commitment to the organization of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, an event that will raise the name of our country in the world.”

Colombian Football Federation. Photo:FCF

For her part, the Minister of Sports, Luz Cristina López Trejos, highlighted the work of the National Government to support this event from the beginning and make it possible for Colombia to obtain the venue, as well as the firm conviction of supporting women’s sports in our country: “More women in sports is a mandate within the National Development Plan that we are committed to fulfilling. That is why we are pleased to be able to support the realization of this women’s world cup, in which the new figures of our football will be able to demonstrate all their capabilities and open doors at an international level. For the government of change, promoting equity is the best way to dignify the participation of women in sports.”

