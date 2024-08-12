There are still many months to go until the next edition of The Island of the Famous, but there are already rumors of an important change of direction in the air. According to the latest rumors, Vladimir Luxuria could be replaced by the special correspondent of the Island in hosting the show.

We are obviously referring to Elenoire Casalegno: here’s what we know.

The Island of the Famous: Vladimir Luxuria is leaving his post?

The latest edition of The Island of the Famous was conducted by Vladimir Luxuria. This was the first time that Vladimir tried her hand at hosting a program that was very familiar to her. In the past, she had in fact won this program and also took part in it as special correspondent.

Not to mention last year when she was chosen as official commentator of the program together with Nicholas Savino. This year, therefore, she was able to try her hand at a completely new role which, however, does not seem to have given her all the success she desired.

The latest edition of the reality survivor did not reach the desired share terms, which is why it was partly considered a failure. Mediaset is therefore trying to give a new imprint to the program and this could mean choosing another host.

Elenoire Casalegno towards hosting the program?

Obviously the rumors are not yet officersbut it seems that Vladimir Luxuria could lose the helm of the program he recently hosted. Taking his place the special correspondent of the latest edition, Elenoire Casalegnowho is very skilled in conducting.

According to some rumors, Mediaset has already confirmed Casalegno’s presence as host of the island, but for the moment she is not committing herself. The only words uttered by Elenoire concern the presence of some work in progress that, obviously, do not depend on her.

To find out if she will be the one to take command of the Island we can only wait. April or May of 2025, the television era in which the long-awaited program will resume airing. We will see some great things!