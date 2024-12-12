Ski crosser Florian Wilmsmann missed his third World Cup victory by just centimeters. At the season opener in Val Thorens, France, the 28-year-old from Hartpenning had to admit defeat to the Italian Simone Deromedis in the photo finish in the “Big Final”. Daniela Maier (Urach) also impressed in the successful performance of the starters from the German Ski Association (DSV) in third place. Wilmsmann won his round of 16, won his quarter-finals and won his semi-finals, only he couldn’t get past Deromedis. Wilmsmann, fourth in the overall rankings last season, triumphed twice at the beginning of 2021 and secured the last victory for the DSV men to date. Tim Hronek (Unterwössen) made it to the small final on Thursday and took seventh place; Cornell Renn (Hindelang) had previously failed in the quarterfinals. Niklas Bachsleitner (Partenkirchen) was unable to compete after falling during the training run.

Maier, bronze medalist at the 2022 Olympic Games, won the opener in Val Thorens a year ago. This time the 28-year-old had to admit defeat to Canadian overall World Cup winner Marielle Thompson and Fanny Smith from Switzerland. World Cup debutant Luisa Klapprott (Samerberg) was eliminated in the quarterfinals.