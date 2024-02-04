Williams and Sauber don't steal the show

As per 'tradition', Haas played early by presenting the livery of the VF-24 last Friday (with few technical previews compared to what can be observed in Bahrain), but next week is the first real week of presentations regarding the F1 2024 cars. The unveils of the Williams and of Sauber 'branded' Stake F1 Team.

Williams met with fans and enthusiasts at 3.40pm Italian time. The live streaming will be available on the official website and on the App of the Grove team, the event will be hosted by the Puma flagship store in New York. Team principal James Vowles underlined in 2023 that the development of the 2023 car was stopped early enough to allow the British team to focus on the FW46 which will be entrusted to Alexander Albon (who concludes the three-year contract that began in 2022 and is courted by Red Bull) and to Logan Sargeant.

First Italian evening for the Sauber-Stake F1 Team which will present the C44 on the Kick website starting from 8:00 pm (streaming will launch 15 minutes early). The drivers will always be Valtteri Bottas and Guan Yu Zhou, who have reached their third consecutive year as a 'couple' inside the garage of the Swiss team. Don't miss the first images of the cars and the statements of the protagonists on FormulaPassion.it.