Who is Rafaela Pimentel?

Carne Cruda resumes broadcasts after the Christmas holidays with an in-depth interview with a woman, Rafaela Pimentelwhich is one life and is so many others: those of thousands of women dedicated to domestic work, a sector behind which more and more demands and struggles are organized, but whose life stories remain invisible to the majority.

That’s why we spoke with the spokesperson for Domestic Territory about your country of origin, your life before and after migrating… and whatever arises.

For dessert, a musical surprise to start 2025 in the Independent Radio Republic.