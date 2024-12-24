The program’Everything is a lie‘(Cuatro) is taking advantage of these last days of the year to pull archives and highlight the ‘great moments’ experienced live by the space it presents and produces Risto Mejide. One of the days that will go down in TEM history in 2024 was starred by Mejide and a different and special interviewee, probably, according to the production team, “Risto’s most difficult interview” in the last 12 months. And who was the ‘opponent’ in that conversation? The truth is that the answer leaves anyone speechless…

And in front of him was, himself! Or someone who looked a lot like him, without a doubt. It was about Edei Martín, “Risto’s double”a young man who took advantage of the carnivals of Santa Cruz de Tenerife to dress up as him, by Risto Mejide. He didn’t miss a single detail: his lectern from one of the programs in which he has participated as a judge, ‘X Factor (Four), an impeccable tailored suit, with a jacket, and his dark glasses.

Edei’s customization has not gone unnoticed and was at the time, in the month of February 2024, one of the most talked about on social networks, so much so that it caught the attention of the editors of ‘Everything is a lie‘, who contacted this Tenerife native so that he could speak face to face and live with his ‘imitation’, Risto. His surprise was huge and he had a hard time maintaining his composure, praising what he had achieved with the canary costume.

Risto Mejide He wanted to ask Edei Martín a first direct question: “What does it feel like to be me one night?” The boy’s response was that this year his carnival “was very different, because I arrived, sat in a chair and started seeing people dressed up and doing brutal things.”









Regarding how the idea came to him, Edei confessed to Risto that it all started at a family dinner at a restaurant. A niece of his left his glasses on the table and he took them. When he put them on, one of his relatives saw a certain resemblance to the TEM presenter and told him: «You’re just like Risto!». And that’s how it all began… Mejide wanted to take advantage of the situation and even asked him if he would mind “coming here to present for me while I’m at home.” The young man answered him with a great sense of humor and congratulated him for wanting to “delegate.”