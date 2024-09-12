The surprise of this Wednesday in the nomination of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ All the inhabitants are nominated, except Karime Pindter. Gala Montes, Arath de la Torre, Sian Chiong, Agustín Fernández, Mario Bezares and Briggitte Bozzo were nominated this time.

Galilea Montijo announced the names of the nominees in tonight’s ‘Gala de los Famosos México’, which was held by means of a roulette wheel.

Nomination of Gala Montes:

-5 points for Karime

-5 points for Sian

+3 points for Brigitte

Nomination of Mario Bezares:

3 points for Sian

2 points for Arath

1 point for Gala

Karime Poindter’s nomination:

3 points for Sian

2 points for Mario

1 point for Brigitte

Nomination of Arath of the Tower:

3 points for Sian

2 points for Gala

1 point for Brigitte

Nomination of Agustin Fernandez:

3 points for Arath

2 points for Mario

1 point for Brigitte

Sian Chiong’s nomination:

3 points to Mario

2 points to Karime

1 point to Arath

How to support your favorite resident at ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’?

Step 1: Go to the official website of La Casa de los Famosos México and go to the ‘voting’ section. Another option is to scan the QR code that appears at the galas.

Step 2: The faces and names of the famous nominees should appear on this tab.

Step 3: Choose whoever you want to try to keep on the TV show and select them.

Step 4: Click on ‘submit vote’ and you’re ready to leave the site.

Contestants remaining in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’:

Team sea

Gala Montes

Arath of the Tower

Karime Pindter

Mario Bezares

Brigitte Bozzo

Team Earth

August Fernandez

Sian Chiong