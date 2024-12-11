The end of the year is a good time to give, share, reflect, and also to look at the sky in search of meteors. The Geminid meteor shower is one of the most anticipated of the year and will reach its peak of activity on the night of December 13. A meteor shower is an astronomical event in which debris from a frozen space object comes into contact with Earth’s atmosphere. The fragments then volatilize due to friction as they pass through the planet’s shell. An observer may see them as “falling stars.” In the case of the Geminids, the remains are associated with the rocky asteroid 3200 Phaeton.

All meteor showers appear to come from a specific point in the sky, known as the radiant. Depending on the location of this radiant, the name of the meteors changes. The Geminids, for example, are so called because they appear to come from the constellation Gemini. The same goes for the Taurids (from the Taurus constellation) and the Perseids (from the Perseus constellation).

When and where to see the Geminids

The Geminids are visible almost all of December, but their peak activity is scheduled for the early morning of December 14. According to pages specialized in astronomical observation such as EarthskyAt its best there could be a rate of up to 120 meteors per hour. This meteor shower is particularly active. Take into account that other showers of the year only presented a dozen meteors per hour.

This year, the long-awaited event has a natural barrier. A nearly full moon will compete in brightness during peak days. A nearly full moon will compete in brightness during peak days. Although the satellite will not block the meteors, it could eclipse their luminescence. In these cases, astronomy enthusiasts recommend directing your gaze toward points far from the Moon or trying to find a “moon shadow” (a place that protects you from the satellite’s light reflection, but allows you to see a portion of the sky). .

How to see the Geminids

You shouldn’t be discouraged by the Moon blocking because the Geminids are easy to spot in the sky. They have colors that are far from traditional white. Depending on the chemical composition of the volatilized fragment, they can be green, yellow, or even bluish. This occurs because instead of being ice broken off from a comet, they are parts of an asteroid whose structure is different.

No complex recommendations are required to admire the Geminids or any other meteor shower. In this type of astronomical spectacle, it is preferable to forget about telescopes and binoculars. NASA suggests a trip out of town and recommends that viewers wait up to 45 minutes in the viewing area for their eyes to adjust to the darkness. A good jacket is essential in winter.

“You can usually see meteors all over the sky. Avoid observing the radiant, because meteors near it have very short trails and are easy to miss. When you see a meteor, try to track it back. If you end up in the constellation Gemini, it is very likely that you have seen a Geminid,” explains NASA in its official blog.