Have you heard of Dry January? It means “dry January” and is relevant because it refers to the increasingly widespread trend, which invites people to stop drinking during the first month of the year. The truth is that today we focus on non-alcoholic cocktails, a trend with the prominence it deserves in the proposals of the best bartenders. For this reason, there are very many cocktail bars opened in recent months where you can enjoy various mixed drinks without, since their authors strive to devise recipes similar to those that do have it and, in any case, replace the distillate with that ingredient that It adds value to the combination and the ideal flavor. That said, we choose three bars that we like to visit:

Momus (momusbar.com), because Alberto Fernández and team in “Growing”, their latest menu, include five cocktails in non-alcoholic versions. They are their legendary and award-winning “Kingston Negroni”, shaken with Giffard and bitter; “La Chiquita”, with aromas of apple, citrus, poppy and yogurt; his also renowned Eucalyptus Gimlet; “Annie Hall”, another of their must-haves, prepared with strawberries, sage, rhubarb and almond essence, and “Horse’s Neck”, a combination in which lemon verbena, ginger and kombucha stand out.

Likewise, Mario Villalón has devised in Angelita (madrid-angelita.es), space located in position 65 on the prestigious list The World’s 50 Best Bars, its own non-alcoholic cocktails “so that the consumer can play and add their favorite, be it vodka, gin, mezcal or nothing”, tells us the bartender, whose work could not be explained without the tradition and the orchard that his parents own in Zamora. Because 90 percent of the product that feeds its mixtures comes from it. A philosophy that has led the establishment to be recognized as the best restaurant bar in Madrid, according to the Fibar jury. In total there are three “mocktails”.

We admit it, our favorite is the “Piparra Green Tomato”, because it is made from the famous tomato from the family garden, which makes it a Zamoran-style gingerbeer, although the “Higuera Cebada” is a delight that, in addition of the fig, Mario adds light notes of toasted caramel and coffee. Finally, “Ripe Seasoned Tomato” is Angelita’s most emblematic cocktail, which we finally have bottled.

Know that Devil’s Cut (devilscutmadrid.com) It is the first bar in Europe, and one of the largest, of the global cocktail icon Shingo Gokan. It is, because the bartender is considered one of the most influential people in the industry globally with a space placed in seventh place in the Bar World 100, the annual barometer of Drinks International. Also responsible for twelve bars in such relevant cities as Tokyo, Shanghai and New York, for its opening the bartender and his partners decided to transform the legendary Casa Pueblo, founded in 1983 in the Las Letras neighborhood, always preserving the historical charm and the spirit that kept the place alive for four decades.

What do we like? It has a select menu of wines, small bites (appetizers) and cocktails, which fuse its Japanese influences and its inspiration in sherries. That said, we are encouraged to try several of their non-alcoholic “mocktails.” Take note and when you go try the “Evidence”, prepared from 0’0 gin, earl gray and gingerale; “Flirtibird”, with yozu, shiso and mezcal without; and “On a slow boat to China”, whose ingredients include jasmine, guava and chrysanthemum.