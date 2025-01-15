The term EMOM, an acronym for “Every Minute On the Minute”, has become a pillar of functional and high-intensity training. Combining efficiency, structure and challenge, this format is used by athletes of all disciplines, from beginners to professionals, to develop strength, endurance and physical control.

But what makes EMOM so popular in the fitness world? This article explores its origins, benefits, applications, and how to integrate it into an effective training program.

What is EMOM?

EMOM training consists of performing a specific task (exercises or repetitions) at the beginning of each minute. Once the task is completed, the remaining time within the minute is used to rest before starting the next one. This cycle is repeated for a certain number of minutes, making EMOM a simple but intense technique that allows you to make the most of every second of training.

For example, a 10-minute EMOM might look like this:









• At the beginning of each minute, perform 12 bodyweight squats.

• Rest the remaining time of the minute.

• Repeat the process until the 10 minutes are complete.

The design can vary depending on the training objectives, integrating functional movements, weight lifting, cardiovascular exercises or a combination of these.

Origins of EMOM

EMOM has its roots in the world of CrossFit, where it was popularized as a tool to improve performance in high-intensity functional exercises. However, its simplicity and versatility have led it to spread beyond CrossFit gyms, being adopted by personal trainers, athletes and fitness fans as an effective methodology for individual and group training.

Benefits of EMOM training

1. Structure and efficiency

The EMOM format eliminates distractions and provides clear structure. Every minute becomes an opportunity to work intensely and rest strategically. This makes it ideal for those looking for an effective workout in a short time.

2. Adaptability for all levels

The EMOM is highly customizable. Beginners can perform simpler tasks with long rests, while advanced athletes can increase intensity by adding more repetitions, weight, or complex exercises.

3. Development of mental resistance

The constant rhythm of EMOM forces you to maintain focus and consistency, even when the body begins to fatigue. This develops the ability to work under pressure and tolerate physical stress.

4. Improvement of technique

By working with controlled volume and scheduled breaks, EMOM allows you to focus on correct technique. This is especially useful in exercises like Olympic lifts, where form is crucial to avoiding injury and maximizing performance.

5. Versatility in objectives

Depending on the design, the EMOM can focus on building strength, improving cardiovascular fitness, burning fat, or even training specific skills like pull-ups or jumping jacks.

How to design an effective EMOM

Creating an effective EMOM requires considering factors such as goals, skill level, and training duration. Below are the key components to structuring an EMOM:

1. Exercise selection

Choose exercises that align with your goals. For example:

• Strength: Deadlift, squat, bench press.

• Cardiovascular resistance: Burpees, rowing, short running.

• Functional movements: Kettlebell swings, box jumps, pull-ups.

2. Work volume

The volume should be challenging but manageable within the minute. A general rule of thumb is that the task should take no more than 40-45 seconds, leaving a short rest period.

3. Total duration

The duration of EMOM may vary:

• Short (5-10 minutes): Ideal for warm-ups or specific exercises.

• Moderate (10-20 minutes): Main training.

• Long (20-30 minutes): For advanced athletes or high resistance days.

4. Scalability

Adjust the weight, repetitions or difficulty of the exercise according to the participant’s level. For example, pull-ups can be replaced with elastic band rows for beginners.

Examples of EMOM workouts

Beginners (10 minutes):

• Minute 1: 10 push-ups.

• Minute 2: 15 bodyweight squats.

• Alternate between both exercises for 10 minutes.

Intermediate (15 minutes):

• Minute 1: 12 kettlebell swings.

• Minute 2: 8 burpees.

• Minute 3: 10 lunges with dumbbells (5 per leg).

• Repeat the entire cycle 5 times

Advanced (20 minutes):

• Minute 1: 3 heavy deadlifts.

• Minute 2: 10 strict pull-ups.

• Minute 3: 15 box jumps.

• Minute 4: 20 double jumps with rope.

• Repeat the entire cycle 4 times.

EMOM in different disciplines

1. CrossFit. In CrossFit, the EMOM is used for strength training, specific skills, and general conditioning. Its ability to maintain a constant pace makes it ideal for improving work capacity under fatigue.

2. Weightlifting. Weightlifters use the EMOM to practice technical movements such as the clean and jerk or snatch, focusing on form and explosiveness.

3. Military and rescue training. Because of its emphasis on physical and mental endurance, EMOM is common in training programs for military and firefighters.

4. General conditioning programs. In conventional gyms, EMOM has been adopted as a fun and structured way to keep participants engaged and motivated.

Precautions and common errors in EMOM

1. Premature overload. Increasing volume or intensity too quickly can lead to excessive fatigue and poor technique. It is crucial to progress gradually.

2. Insufficient breaks. If work takes up almost the entire minute, the body will not have enough time to recover. This reduces the effectiveness of training and increases the risk of injury.

3. Wrong technique. The focus on completing the task quickly can sacrifice form. Maintaining proper technique should always be a priority.

EMOM training is much more than an exercise format; It is a strategy to maximize performance, efficiency and focus. Its versatility makes it a valuable tool for both beginners looking to improve their overall fitness and advanced athletes looking to fine-tune their technique and endurance.

By integrating EMOM into your routine, you will be taking a structured and effective approach that will challenge you physically and mentally, while making the most of every minute of your training. With planning, adaptation and commitment, EMOM can help you achieve your fitness goals in a dynamic and motivating way.