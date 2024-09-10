Home policy

From: Nils Hinsberger

The TV debate could shake up the election campaign in the USA once again. Many citizens are hoping for help in deciding who to vote for in the US election.

Washington, DC – The race for the US election 2024 reached a climax on Wednesday night (September 11). The Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will compete in the first – and possibly only – TV duel against his opponent Kamala Harris An important date to canvass for votes before the election in November.

Current polls show a close race for the US election. The Democrat Harris is ahead of Trump – according to the statistics website FiveThirtyEightwhich calculates an average of nationwide polls, is only 2.8 percent (as of September 10). It is a close neck-and-neck race that is emerging in the USA. But Trump could pose a threat to Harris not only in the nationwide polls. In the hotly contested swing states, the former president seems to be gaining ground again.

The TV duel between Trump and Harris could have a significant impact on the 2024 US election. © Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Evan Vucci/Jacquelyn Martin/dpa (montage)

Poll shows narrow lead for Trump in swing states – neck-and-neck race in 2024 US election

A survey published on Monday by the Political Communication and Public Opinion Research Lab (PolCom Lab) at Florida Atlantic University shows that two of the swing states in the US election in November would tend to go to Trump. In Georgia, Trump is said to be two percentage points ahead of Harris (45 percent) with 47 percent approval among respondents. In North Carolina, the candidates are separated by just one percentage point (48 percent to 47 percent).

The poll was conducted among 692 people in North Carolina and 647 in Georgia. Trump’s lead in the two hotly contested states is within the stated margin of error of +/- 3.9 percent (Georgia) and +/- 3.7 percent (North Carolina).

Other surveys show at least a similar picture. According to FiveThirtyEight Trump’s lead in Georgia is only 0.5 percent (46.5 to 46). The race in North Carolina appears to be even closer. Here, the candidates are separated by just 0.2 percentage points (46.4 to 46.2).

Trump leads in two swing states ahead of US election – what are the most important issues in the states?

Seven out of ten Americans want to watch the TV debate between Trump and Harris live, reported the US broadcaster NPR. A survey by Marist Polls on behalf of NPR and PBSNews that the TV debate will help three out of ten voters decide who to vote for in the 2024 US election. The debate could therefore have a significant impact on the outcome of the presidential election in November. It is therefore likely that Trump and Harris will base their arguments on the needs of US citizens.

Even in the two swing states where Trump is currently narrowly ahead, there are key issues that are important to people in the election. According to a survey by Marist College in New York, more than a quarter (26 percent) of people in North Carolina say preserving democracy is the most important thing. Another 26 percent named inflation in the USA as their most important concern.

In the neighboring state of Georgia, Democrats recently suffered a setback among the black electorate. Many of this group are disappointed with the term of office of the incumbent US President Joe Bidenas the BBC reported. Nevertheless, it is assumed that Biden was able to win the state in 2020 primarily because of the high proportion of black voters. Harris and her campaign team are still hopeful of motivating this electorate.

TV duel between Trump and Harris – debate on the 2024 US election in the hotly contested swing state

The fact that the TV debate between Trump and Harris is also about who can win the swing states in the USA is already evident from the venue. The two opponents are competing in Pennsylvania – a state in which Harris is, according to FiveThirtyEight is only one percentage point ahead of Trump (45.7 to 46.7). The state is not only considered important because of its reputation as a swing state. A large majority of experts believe that Whoever wins Pennsylvania will also win the 2024 US election.

All information about the TV duel between Trump and Harris at a glance:

Where can I watch the TV duel? ZDF will broadcast the debate on September 11th from 2:50 a.m. (German time) Which broadcaster is organizing the TV duel? The US broadcaster ABC Where will the TV duel take place? In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

It is currently unclear who will emerge victorious from the duel. According to the WashingtonPost Trump must hold back, especially when attacking his opponent – ​​actually a trademark of the Republican. Many would assume that he could win if he concentrated on essential issues. Perhaps the team around the republican also because the microphones are muted during the opponent’s speeches.

He also needs to find a solution to the controversial issue of abortion. Republicans in the US often have radical opinions, which he should not alienate with overly liberal views. At the same time, he is alienating voters with his anti-abortion stance. Harris, on the other hand, needs to create her own profile. According to the WashingtonPost It is necessary for the Democrat to break away from her image as Vice President under Biden and convey to voters what she stands for. (nhi)