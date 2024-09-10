Music | Allegations about Linkin Park’s new singer’s connections are spreading on social media – Chester Bennington’s son barked at the whole band

Music|Emily Armstrong is alleged to be a Scientologist and supported the actor convicted of rape.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Linkin Park’s new singer has received criticism for his ties to the Church of Scientology. The son of the band’s deceased singer has criticized the choice of Emily Armstrong as the new soloist. Armstrong admits that he was a friend of a Scientologist convicted of rape, but does not say whether he himself belongs to the church.

A rock band Linkin Park fans and the son of the band’s deceased singer have criticized the new singer Emily Armstrong of its alleged links to the Church of Scientology, which is widely suspected of being a cult.

The American band said last week that they will make a comeback with a new soloist and drummer. Linkin Park’s original singer Chester Bennington died in 2017, after which the band went on hiatus.

Armstrong has received a mixed reception from fans on social media, and Bennington’s son, for example Jamie Bennington has expressed his disappointment with the choice of singer.

Music magazines, among others, write about the topic Rolling Stone and an entertainment magazine Variety.

Chester Bennington performed in Helsinki’s Kaisaniemi with Linkin Park in 2011.

Criticism the musician started Cedric Bixler-Zavalan of the claims presented. Bixler-Zavala is the lead singer of the band The Mars Volta and a former Scientologist. He claimed on Instagram that Armstrong is a Scientologist and supported an actor known as a Scientologist Danny Mastersonwhich is sentenced to prison for rape.

Armstrong responded to the allegations by posting a statement on Instagram on Friday, September 6. Inter alia Deadline magazine has posted a screenshot of the statement posted on Instagram stories.

She said she was a friend of Masterson and attended one of the hearings during his rape trial. According to Deadline, the hearing was in 2020. Armstrong wrote on Friday that he regretted participating in the hearing and that he had cut ties with Masterson.

“I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with victims of crime,” the statement read.

To Scientology Armstrong did not comment on related claims. Inter alia Rolling Stone and BBC have published a photo of Armstrong at a Church of Scientology celebration in 2013.

Scientology does not believe in psychiatry, which is seen as contradicting the fact that the late singer of Linkin Park, Bennington, suffered from mental illness and committed suicide.

Bennington was also a victim of sexual violence, which is why Armstrong’s connection to Masterson is seen as particularly problematic.

of Bennington eldest son Jamie criticized Armstrong’s choice as Linkin Park’s new soloist in harsh words on Instagram. He claimed to be a founding member of the band By Mike Shinoda knowing about Armstrong’s background and choosing him as the new singer regardless.

“You have betrayed the trust of your fans and supporters like me,” Jamie writes in a screenshot published by Variety.

“You are senile and tactless.”

Linkin Park will go on tour on Wednesday and release a new album in November.