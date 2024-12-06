Having overcome the second round of the Copa del Rey with suffering, in Sant Andreu, the Real Betis He achieved what he wanted: to advance to the next round and regain victory, “which always helps,” in the words of Manuel Pellegrini, before this Saturday’s duel that will take place at the Benito Villamarín against FC Barcelona in match corresponding to the 16th day of LaLiga EA Sports.

With 20 points the green and white are in the table, currently outside the European zone, and with 37 the azulgranas, who this week already played the match on matchday 19 and, therefore, have one more. The refereeing of this meeting in Heliópolis will be in charge Muñiz Ruiz with Pizarro Gómez in the VAR. We tell you all the details of the bet and how to see and follow it.

Where to watch Betis – Barcelona: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

The match between the green and white team and the azulgrana corresponding to the 16th league matchday will be broadcast on Movistar LaLiga (dial 54 in Movistar and 110 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Betis – Barcelona: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

Real Betis and FC Barcelona face each other this Saturday, December 7 at 4:15 p.m. hours at the Benito Villamarín stadium.









How to follow Betis – Barcelona

The match on matchday 16 of the league between Manuel Pellegrini’s team and Hansi Flick’s team can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match. LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025.

Everything you need to know about Betis – Barcelona

He doesn’t walk Betis in a good moment, as demonstrated in Sant Andreu, where he was surpassed in several phases by a rival from the Second Federation. All in all, and even though they had a really bad time, Pellegrini’s team moved forward in the tie and won again after three consecutive defeats, stopping this worrying bleeding. In any case, improving its performance continues to be a pending issue for Betis, a specialist in reacting when it is least expected. Even before the clash against Atlético de Madrid at home there were doubts and against the colchoneros he completed, without a doubt, the most outstanding performance of the season, with a voracious and advanced pressure that choked the red and whites. To compete and beat this Flick’s Barcelona It will be necessary a priori to get closer to that level of excellence.

They cause loss Mendy, Bellerín, Marc Roca, William Carvalho and Isco; and with the asterisk of doubt are Johnny Cardoso and Fornals, who are rushing to get on the list. If they do not arrive on time, the call could be practically the same, for the third consecutive match, as for the duels at the Reale Arena and the Narcís Sala. Pellegrini would have to find another formula for the midfield, where he has the greatest shortage of players, which prevents him from handling the ball as in recent years. It will be interesting to know what it will do at the extremes and if it will give Jesus Rodriguez the starting jersey for the third game in a row. Abdesubstitute in the Cup, will almost certainly return to the eleven, like Rui Silva.

How Barcelona arrives

He Barcelona He is impressing with his play and scoring ability, although from time to time, and especially this last month, he has been unexpectedly surprised by his rivals. The UD Palmas beat them in Montjuic (1-2), a hard setback on a special day for Barcelona fans that the team made up for with a rout against Majorca this past Tuesday (1-5). Curiously, and although it is an undisputed league leader at the moment, Barça has only won in one of the last four rounds. In San Sebastián they lost 1-0 and in Vigo they let a 0-2 draw slip away. The other team that has beaten him this season in LaLiga has been Osasuna (4-2). The list of Barca casualties is made up Ter Stegen, Araújo, Bernal, Ansu Fati and Christensen. Lewandowski was reserved in Son Moix and did not play a single minute, so if he is in suitable physical condition, it is normal for him to once again buckle up Barcelona’s attack on this visit to Betis.