Pier Silvio Berlusconi denies Ilary Blasi's departure from Mediaset. There will be a new program for her.

The news relating to the absence of Ilary Blasi to the management of The Island of the Famous It left everyone stunned. Apparently, however, it would not be a farewell but a change of path for the beautiful former Mediaset letter. Pier Silvio Berlusconi said it.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Ilary Blasi

The Biscione network therefore has important things in mind changes for the one who has accompanied us in recent years in the transmission of The Island of the Famous he was born in Big Brother VIP. Is there any new program in sight?

Ilary Blasi was absent from the Island of the Famous

In the last few hours there have been important dates clarifications regarding what will be the next edition of The Island of the famous. The names of the first competitors are starting to leak out, as are those of the commentators.

Ilary Blasi and Vladimir Luxuria

What gets people talking, however, is the decision that Mediaset And Pier Silvio Berlusconi they would have decided to take on the beautiful Ilary Blasi. The ex-wife of Francesco Totti he will no longer be hosting the Honduran show, which will instead be captained by Vladimir Luxuria.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi announces a new program for Ilary Blasi

Credits: Eco World

To try to calm the discontent general, Pier Silvio Berlusconi has decided to respond to all those who asked the reason of that decision.

“Ilary Blasi remains with us. We want to work with her on a new career phase related to pure entertainment. And this summer, if the project goes well, Live beats it will be broadcast on channel 5 and will be hosted by Ilary”

Apparently not only Ilary will remain one first choice for Pier Silvio Berlusconi, but she could even make the shoes of another very good presenter, that is Elisabetta Gregoraci. The ex-wife of Briatore he always led Live beats and in recent years he has achieved great maturity in this role.

Ilary Blasi

In any case, Berlusconi does not want to give up the beautiful presenter and the possibility of offering her a new program it only emphasizes it even more esteem that he has towards him. Who knows what will happen!