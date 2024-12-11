He Atlético de Madridwho on Sunday made a spectacular comeback against Sevilla at the Metropolitan stadium (4-3) in a match corresponding to matchday 16 of the League, returns this Wednesday to the Champions Leaguein which he faces the Slovan from Bratislava. A match that Cholo Simeone’s men arrive at after stringing together a streak of nine consecutive wins.

He Simeone’s team It is in a sweet moment of the season. In his last participation in the Champions League he achieved his biggest away win in Europe (0-6 against Sparta Prague) and in two subsequent League games he scored five goals against Valladolid and four against Sevilla.

The Colchonero team has straightened its classification in the Champions League after defeats against Benfica and Lille and currently occupies fifteenth place with nine points after achieving three wins and two draws. Atlético beat Leipzig, PSG and Sparta Prague, while they bent the knee at Benfica and at the Metropolitano against Lille.

The Madrid team start as clear favorites in this Wednesday’s match, corresponding to the matchday 6 of the league phase of the Champions Leaguebecause the Slovak team is one of the weakest in the competition, in which it has lost its five games and is penultimate in the standings. Only Slovan, the Swiss Young Boys and the German Leipzig do not know what it is like to score points in this edition of the top European competition.









Schedule of Atlético de Madrid – Slovan Bratislava

The attractive meeting between Atlético de Madrid and Slovan Bratislavaa match that will be played this Wednesday at the Metropolitan stadium, corresponding to the sixth day of the league phase of the new Champions League, is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Where to watch Atlético Madrid – Slovan on television and online

The clash between Atlético de Madrid – Slovan Bratislava can be seen live on television through the channel’s broadcast Movistar + Champions League. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the Champions League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.