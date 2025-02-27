After touching a historical maximum of almost $ 110,000 at the beginning of January 2025, Bitcoin, the world’s main cryptodivisis is going through a “correction phase”, a financial term that indicates a temporary drop in the price of 10% from the recent recent. Currently, it is below $ 90,000, losing about 20% of its value since Donald Trump’s possession in January 2025.

According to Bloomberg, this has led investors to cover themselves against a possible drop of up to $ 70,000. An important threshold that represents approximately the level at which Bitcoin was just after the American elections of November. The “Trump effect” was a positive impact on currency markets; The president promised to create a National Bitcoins Reserve and favor favorable policies to digital currencies.

The crisis of trust and the market waiting

In addition to the imposition of new commercial tariffs on China and the European Union, along with the aggressive rhetoric in Trump’s foreign policy, persistent inflation also worries investors. According to recent data, the consumer price index remains above 3% in the US, well above the 2% target of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

As a consequence, the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, suspended interest rates subject to risk assets such as cryptodivises. And the situation did nothing but get worse after cyber attack on the BYBIT stock market, one of the largest platforms for the purchase and sale of crypto.

Investors, frightened by the negative trend of the digital currency, liquidated around 2,000 million dollars in the last three days. Those who had opted for the price increase are now selling to limit their losses, thus accelerating the decrease. This phenomenon is typical when the market is close to “capitulation”, the moment when most speculators give up and sell in mass.

Turbulent waters

Analysts talk about a generalized “bearish feeling”, a pessimism climate that is self -employed: the more the price falls, the more investors are convinced that it will continue to fall. Without a convincing reason to buy again, many prefer to transfer their investments to less risk assets. For its part, Those who bought in December or January will have to decide whether they sell with losses or expect the recovery of the currency.

Other cryptocurrencies are also suffering. According to Bloomberg, Ethereum and Solana they have been more affected than Bitcoin, with falls between 5 and 8% in a single day. The same is happening with the “memecoins”, currencies inspired by Internet memes such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu that gained popularity thanks to Elon Musk’s tweets and more recently with Tokens linked to Trump and Melania; They are losing attractive with some categories such as Tokens “Politifi”, falling even more than 50% of its value. The most emblematic case is that of Token $ LIBRA, launched with the approval of Argentine President Javier Milei, who turned out to be a real scam with millionaire losses for investors.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.