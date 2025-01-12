He ski It is the king of winter sports and, therefore, many make the most of the season in one of the more than 30 resorts in our country, among them, the one chosen as the best in Spain, Candanchú, in the Aragonese Pyrenees. . There are also those who take the opportunity to get away to some of the best resorts in the world to practice this sport or others such as snowboard.

The combination of sport, leisure and the view of unique landscapes makes these disciplines have more and more followers every day. Of course, regardless of the sport you practice and your level, even if you are a beginner, you must wear the proper equipment. This includes everything necessary to guarantee our safety and avoid the cold of snow.

In fact, since these are sports that are practiced in winter, it is necessary to have fleece linings, anoraks and other thermal clothing, as well as sunglasses, gloves and hats, which prevent low temperatures and contrast from affecting our health. Of course, ski clothing usually has a higher price, unless we take advantage of the line that Lidl has included in its catalog where we can find pcheap rentals to enjoy the snow.





See ski clothing at Lidl



The best cheap ski clothing







The last layer of warmth is essential if you go to the mountains in winter and this jacket has everything we are looking for. Made with recycled material, it offers unique comfort thanks to its Thermolite technology that provides warmth while maintaining its lightness. The exterior is water repellent. It has a thumb hole on the cuff and is breathable. It even has details like a pocket to store the ski pass and always have it at hand. It is available in three colors.





Buy for 29.99 euros



2 Thermal lined boots





There’s nothing like keeping your feet warm when the temperatures drop and these boots help do just that. They are also waterproof, another basic feature for snow shoes. They are made with a soft and warm fabric lining and incorporate an aluminum layer for the best thermal insulation.





Buy for 19.99 euros









These pants have become one of our favorites for snow days due to their breathable, windproof and waterproof fabric that allows us to enjoy the mountains without being cold and with maximum comfort. Its main seams are sealed for greater comfort. The elastic waist can be adjusted and includes pockets.





Buy for 19.99 euros



Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, taking into account their benefits and/or discounts. Every time you decide to purchase through 20decompras articles, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

At 20Minutos we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.