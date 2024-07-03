No Hamilton, less sponsors

The sensational news dating back to early February regarding Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari for the 2025 season was a hard blow for the Mercedes not only from a sporting point of view, but also commercially. Without the seven-time world champion, in fact, the Brackley team will no longer be able to count on a man-image for the most generous sponsors, but team principal Toto Wolff has certainly not remained with his hands tied.

First contacts with Adidas

The Austrian manager, as anticipated at the end of March, had in fact started negotiations to bring to Mercedes a possible top-level partner such as Adidasin order to include the well-known German clothing brand as a possible replacement for the current brands Puma and Tommy Hilfiger, respectively suppliers of racing and leisure clothing until the end of this season, when the contracts with Mercedes expire. An agreement that seemed imminent, and which would now become officialat least according to the German tabloid Picture.

The announcement is missing

From 2025the house in Herzogenaurach will become the Mercedes’ new clothing supplierwith the ‘three stripes’ brand that will thus start a new experience in Formula 1 after the other sensational separation that will take place with the German national football team starting from 2027, when the four-time world champions, after 70 years, will begin a new partnership with Nike. It is not yet clear how much Adidas (which has already presented the first drafts to the team) will bring to the Mercedes coffers, even if the latest rumors speak of figures close to 10 million euros per year.