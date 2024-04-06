Lemon poached salmon with cucumber flakes, inside image of 'The Gourmand's Lemon. A Collection of Stories and Recipes' (TASCHEN). Bobby Doherty

The history of humanity could be written by following the trail of writing and, with it, the beginning of the book. From the first scribbles carved in stone, to clay tablets, the importance of papyrus and codices, to those first bindings that were made by sewing said papyri into animal skins. Since that moment, the art of the book has always gone beyond mere protection or the indisputable need to preserve thought. The book was and always will be a beautiful object of desire. And much more in gastronomy. 98% of the books that are published with culinary content reach bookstores illustrated. For this reason, why are there certain booksellers who get angry when someone asks them for a book to decorate their house?

It's like that. There is the customer who comes in with the healthy intention of buying a book because he has just renovated his kitchen or because he has opened a rural house or because he has to fill a shelf with books to give a more intellectual touch to his restaurant. Does this mean that these copies are never opened? If there is one thing about a good published book, it is that it tempts you to acquire it, browse it and, of course, read it.

The weight of a good photo shoot or high-level graphic work is essential in the storytelling from a cookbook. It is true that culinary essays and novels exist, without any image. And, these also have their place in our bookstores; But if we had to choose a book for its signifier (read, design) more than for its meaning (content), here are six references that any design lover should have in a special corner of her house:

You could put a frame on any Taschen book. Its editorial line is marked by illustrated books with thick paper and excellent images. We could call his books editions boutique. In gastronomy, there are many references worthy of occupying that privileged place in our house, but to mention two of the latest editions, the latest ingredient monograph that the publisher has published is worth it: The Gourmand's Lemon. A collection of Stories and Recipes. A cover with no more image than a lemon and an interior rich in content and illustrations. The book is an in-depth journey about citrus and everything that surrounds it: history, art and, of course, cooking. The lemon has been an inspiration for artists such as Picasso or Warhol, or an icon for Philippe Starck, among many others. In between so much and so beautiful, we found more than 60 recipes and some wonderful photographs by Bobby Doherty. The edition has reached us in English, we are sure that, as happened like its predecessor The egg, the translation will soon arrive in our bookstores. Overall, a gem.

Cover of 'The Gourmand's Lemon. A Collection of Stories and Recipes', published by Taschen.

Speaking of jewelry. The book Yoshihiro Narisawa. Satoyama Cuisine (also from Taschen) is one of those whims only for collectors. 1,000 copies were printed, in landscape format, protected by a case, and went on sale for 1,250 euros. Understanding this book means knowing, first of all, who Yoshihiro is: his restaurant in Narisawa, Tokyo, has two Michelin stars. His cooking makes Japanese tradition an explosion achieved thanks to new techniques. He was one of the first in his country to create dishes where nature and innovation went hand in hand. From that connection and creativity, dishes have been left, already emblematic in today's cuisine, such as earth soup, forest essence or water salad. The pages of this book invite you to caress them; The photographs, by Sergio Coimbra, transport you to the placidity of the natural environment. Few books are found in bookstores like this one.

Interior of the book 'Yoshihiro Narisawa. Satoyama Cuisine', by Yoshihiro Narisawa, with photographs by Sergio Coimbra (TASCHEN). In the image, recipe for 'Gion Matsuri', a dish inspired by the annual festival of the same name held in July in Kyoto. COURTESY OF TASCHEN

Another of the large publishers concerned, rightly so, with the design of their books is Phaidon. Book that publishes, book that you want to buy. One of them is the book Mexico. Vegetarian Gastronomy. Its hard cover, with die-cut avocado green covers, drawing a cactus landscape, is of a beauty that jumps out of the bookstore. Inside, we find the page design very much in the style of this editorial: sobriety in the writing of the recipes and temptation in the photographs. Now getting into the content: it is one of the best that has been published on vegetarian topics. Because of the surprise, the variety and the richness of its ingredients.

Cover of 'Mexico. Vegetarian Gastronomy', by Margarita Carrillo Arronte (PHAIDON).

If the book on vegetarian Mexican cuisine is to show off on its cover, the book The Photography of Modernist Cuisine It is to open a page every day and let the power of the photographs inside hypnotize you. To put ourselves in a situation: this book was born from the exhaustive work of Nathan Myhrvold's team (creator of the most groundbreaking and striking book on avant-garde cuisine, Modernist Cuisine). The photography book was published in sheet format, glossy paper and a commitment to letting the eye delight with the cooking processes, the avant-garde dishes, the most advanced techniques. This is, without a doubt, one of the best bets for those who are professionally dedicated to culinary photography or for a gourmand capricious.

Cover of 'The Photography of Modernist Cuisine', by Nathan Myhrvold (PHAIDON). The Cooking Lab LLC

Finally, we rescued two volumes from the bookstore, published by Debate, that contain the extensive and wonderful recipe book of Julia Child (the cook who 'taught' French cuisine to the Americans): those of The art of French cuisine. On an aesthetic level they radiate sobriety and elegance. Inside, we find a serene look at French tradition. Without a doubt, for both reasons, an essential in that sunny corner of our kitchen.

The two volumes of 'The art of French cuisine', by Julia Child (Editorial Debate).

Sara Cucala is a writer, creator and journalist specialized in gastronomy. The creator of one of the first gastronomy and travel blogs, she has written numerous books, coordinated the culinary content of TVE's afternoon magazine and directed several films and documentaries. She is founder and co-owner of the gastronomic bookstore and cooking school A Punto.

