The stir continues with the case Kike Salas. The National Police took a statement this Tuesday from the player of the Sevilla FCinvestigated for allegedly forcing yellow cards to be given to people around him to win money with sports betting. A court in Morón de la Frontera (Seville) is handling the case for an alleged crime of fraud.

The Sevilla FC defender would have allegedly agreed with two friendsalso questioned, who would force yellow cards in matches last year so that they would place these bets knowing in advance what they would do on the field. The investigation focuses on several matches in the final phase of the last league, when Sevilla no longer had anything to play for because they were virtually saved from relegation several days in advance, at which time the youth player received seven yellow cards in nine games. .

Kike Salas saw 10 cards yellow in LaLiga 2023-24. Of them, 7 were in the last 9 daysbecoming the most cautioned footballer of that period. The first cycle of 5 cards was reached on matchday 31 at the UD Las Palmas fieldlosing the clash against the RCD Mallorca of the following matchday 32, in which he could not be lined up due to an accumulation of warnings.

Later he saw 5 more yellow cards between days 33 and 38. That is, in all the games he played except one. He was cautioned in the 94th minute of the derby Betis – Sevilla (1-1) matchday 33 and escaped a card in the Sevilla – Granada (3-0) matchday 34. Then, he saw yellow in the 87th minute of the Villarreal – Sevilla (3-2) of matchday 35, in the 94th minute of Seville – Cádiz (0-1) of matchday 36, in minute 45+2 of Athletic Club – Sevilla (2-0) of matchday 37 and in the 36th minute of Seville – Barcelona (1-2) of the last day 38 of LaLiga.









Kike Salas, who renewed his contract with Sevilla FC until 2029, would face a sentence for scam. The penalty with which this crime is punished in Spain is included in article 248 of the Penal Code and consists of prison. from 6 months to 3 years. To set this penalty, the aforementioned article says that the following factors will be taken into account: the amount of what was defrauded, the economic loss caused to the injured party, the relationships between the victim and the fraudster, the means used, as well as other circumstances that serve to assess severity.