After intense months, Ilary Blasi he enjoys the newfound serenity. The presenter, fresh from the success of the docufilm “Unica” on Netflix and the book “Che Stupida”, in which she faced the end of her marriage to Francesco Totti, has turned the page and looks to the future with optimism. On social media she published some details about the birthday of his current partnera gesture in which a romanticism emerges that hasn't been seen for the showgirl in a very long time.

Alongside Bastian Muller, her new partner, Ilary has found love and stability again. The period is still a difficult one characterized by controversies linked to the divorce with the former Roma footballer. For this reason, seeing her on her social networks in moments of joy is a great relief for all her fans. On the occasion of Bastian's birthday, the presenter dedicated a post on Instagram full of affection to him which reads: “I would like to meet you 100 more times. Happy birthday love.”

Ilary's words leave no doubt about her happiness. The couple shows themselves close-knit and in love, and the serenity found by the presenter is evident. There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks about your professional and personal life. On the work side, the presenter has just moved, again within Mediaset, from one program to another.

But in addition to his “migration”, there was also talk of the gigantic villa in the EUR district of Rome, which is currently in the process of being sold. In fact, maintaining the structure would be truly unsustainable despite the personal and family budget.

In addition to her love life, Ilary's career seems to be going swimmingly. The audience anxiously awaits theirs return to the small screen, which will take place in the coming months. There has recently been talk about the management of Live beats, in place of the outgoing Elisabetta Gregoraci. Ilary Blasi would also be about to make her debut on the film set, with a small part in a film.

Ilary Blasi remains an example of a strong and resilient woman who was able to overcome a difficult moment in her life with tenacity and courage. Now, more serene than ever, she is ready to face new challenges and write a new chapter in her life.