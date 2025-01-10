Barcelona has already closed the Christmas season, but in this second weekend of 2025, it does not run out of plans to offer. As for music, this Saturday the city will host two concerts, the Maria Becerra at the Sant Jordi Club and the group Your Other Beautiful in The (2) of Apollo. The latter will inaugurate the Empremtes festival. Fashion will also have its role, with a Pop Up Vintage Kilo by La Perxa and the circus with Cyborgthe new proposal from Circo Raluy Legacy. Finally, the theater will stand out for Mac Mec Micthe show of the famous wool puppet Mic, and by Olympiawhich talks about an ideal place to share desires, dreams and references.

Poster for Maria Becerra’s concert at the Sant Jordi Club with the Cruïlla Hivern 2025 festival. Palau Sant Jordi

Maria Becerra at the Sant Jordi Club

His stage name and even the name of his second album is The Girl from Argentinaand perfectly defines Maria Becerra’s close relationship with the country where she was born and grew up. She holds the title of the first Argentine artist to fill the legendary River stadium twice and is linked to the fight for the rights of her compatriots. With all this, this artist already has a guaranteed place in urban music. Thus, the Cruïlla Winter festival 2025 He brings it this Saturday to the Sant Jordi Club.

It has more than 25 million monthly listeners on Spotifydozens of awards collected around the world and collaborations with big names in the industry. Maria Becerra is one of the great female voices of Latin music, and will give her audience some of the best-known songs from her repertoire such as Automatic, Bye either Empty Heart.

Olympic Page, 5-7; January 11; Tickets from 54 euros; maria-becerra

Second-hand stores are an option to consume sustainable fashion freepik

Vintage fashion by the kilo, tattoos and dental gems

Vintage fashion is in fashion and Barcelona is not far behind. It is responsible for keeping the most passionate about this phenomenon fed and this weekend it arrives with a new treasure hunt. La Perxa offers another Vintage Pop Up of their own to promote circular fashion. This time the price of each purchase will be determined by its weight, and each kilo will be equivalent to 20 euros.

Framed by the urban aestheticthe Pop Up will offer, in addition to vintage clothing and accessories, positions of flash tattoosdental gems, nails and more surprises. In addition, with the excuse of maintaining the happy and bright vibes, La Perxa will give away a complimentary drink to its visitors. All this will be accompanied by DJ sessions and live music, to turn the market into a party.

C. Nou de Sant Francesc, 27; From January 10 to 12; Free tickets; the perxa

Still from the show ‘Mac Mec Mic’. The Pearl 29

‘Mac Mec Mic’ from television to stage

The classic puppet of the Super 3 channel steps on the stages of Barcelona for the first time, Mac Mec Mic collect the magic of the universe microphone and transfers it to the Teatro de La Biblioteca. Mic is a wool puppet who always wants to play and discover everything. In this show, Mic and his friends will embark on a new adventure to thrill the little ones and their families.

Mic, la Mosca, el Cargol and Cincsegons will find a very special letter in their mailbox. Upon discovering everything there is in this surprising letter, Mic and his friends will also want to write one, fill it with drawings and beautiful things and make it travel. Additionally, Lula, an enthusiastic girl who sings and makes them dance by playing her ukulele, will join this adventure. Mac Mec Mic is the great opportunity to devirtualize one of Mic’s adventuresa real puppet show.

C. Hospital, 56; From January 5 to 19; Tickets from 16.20 euros; mac-mec-mic

Poster for the show ‘Cyborg’ at the Raluy Legacy Circus. Raluy Legacy Circus

Beyond reality with ‘Cyborg’ at Circo Raluy

The circus crosses the limits of reality with a revolutionary show. He Raluy Legacy Circus offers its new production Cyborgthrough which he tests human limits. The Raluy family proposes new forms of expression that converge with the traditional circus with a modern and bold appearance. Cyborg presents a universe made up of unreal characters and unprecedented situations.

Technology takes care of unite circus art with futuristic elementscreating an atmosphere of high voltage and excitement in the tent. High-stakes performances will play an important role in the show. Acrobatic jumps, extreme balance tricks and gravity-defying space flights They are combined with humor, to make its audience, diverse in tastes and ages, enjoy.

Pg. Joan de Borbó, 20; From December 20 to March 2; Tickets from 15 euros; circoraluy.janto.es/spectaculo/cyborg

The group Tu Otra Bonita. Empremtes

Your Otra Bonita inaugurates the Empremtes 2025 Festival

This Saturday the Empremtes Festival begins, which will offer a total of 39 concerts in 12 concert halls iconic of the city, from the Sala Apolo to the Palau de la Música Catalana. The venue that will open the festival will be La (2) de Apolo with a concert by the group Tu Otra Bonita.

This group will open the festival as the only concert of the weekend, and offers a variety of music styles. Their latest and fifth album, Buscas Rollo???, search surprising both his fans and new listeners with each note. With a unique style and collaborations with BEBE, Álvaro de Luna, Macaco and Shinova, Tu Otra Bonita captivates on stage in each of their concerts.

Different concert halls in Barcelona; From January 11 to May 31; Tickets from 20 euros; empremtes.com

Cast of the play ‘Olympia’ at the Teatre Lliure de Gràcia. LLIURE THEATER

‘Olympia’: a place to share wishes and dreams

An emotional journey around the birth of the vocation, the theater as a meeting place and the importance of references, starting from some anti-Franco events. The legendary album by Paco Ibáñez at the Olympia and the premiere of the first show at the Teatre Lliure de Gràcia They will be key points for all the questions raised by the work directed by Carlota Subirós.

Paco Ibáñez was a young Valencian raised in the Basque Country, the son of exiles to France. On December 2, 1969 he gave a concert at the Olympia theater in Paris, and that night became historic and became an exalted symbol of the anti-Franco left. Seven years later, on December 2, 1976, the first show at the Teatre Lliure de Gràcia in Barcelona premiered. a liberating project after the death of the dictator. Thus it quickly became the standard for a way of living and understanding theater.

Today, these two events, coinciding seven years apart, return with force and raise new questions. Where is Olympia for each person? Subirós, in Olympiayou wonder where this meeting place is to share desires, dreams and references, if It will be a place from the past or a dream from the future or an experience from the present.

C. Montseny, 47; From January 9 to February 2; Tickets from 12 euros; teatrelliure.com/ca/olympia