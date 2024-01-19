After two and a half years, the nine suspects in the murder of Peter R. de Vries will appear in court in the coming weeks. Behind the scenes of the murder that shocked the whole of the Netherlands, things were going very fast. About retreating shooters, the enormous pressure on suspects and chilling messages: 'You deserve nothing but the death penalty, after all those cancer whore mistakes of yours.'

