After two and a half years, the nine suspects in the murder of Peter R. de Vries will appear in court in the coming weeks. Behind the scenes of the murder that shocked the whole of the Netherlands, things were going very fast. About retreating shooters, the enormous pressure on suspects and chilling messages: 'You deserve nothing but the death penalty, after all those cancer whore mistakes of yours.'
#Chilling #insight #murder #Peter #Vries #39They #driving #us39
HS in Hämeenlinna | An apocalyptic sight is revealed from inside a deserted department store – “Sad”
The people of Hämeenlinna find it sad that the huge shopping center in the first block of the city center...
Leave a Reply